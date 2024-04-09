Detroit assigned Evbuomwan to the G League Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

Though Motor City's season is over, Evbuomwan is approaching the maximum total of active games in which he's eligible to play for the Pistons as a two-way player, so he'll end up sitting a second consecutive game. The Pistons haven't revealed how close Evbuomwan may be to reaching his total active games limit, so he could continue to miss time over the final three games of the season. His absence Tuesday should allow Chimezie Metu to make another start at forward after Metu logged a season-high 43 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Nets.