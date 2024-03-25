Evbuomwan will start Monday's game against New York.
Evbuomwan is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds on 45.8 percent shooting in 30.0 minutes across his last three games. Chimezie Metu heads to the bench Monday.
