The Knicks will waive Evbuomwan on Wednesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Evbuomwan had been occupying one of the Knicks' three two-way spots and had seen most of his playing time in the G League with the Westchester Knicks this season. The third-year forward had been limited to just five appearances at the NBA level, logging eight minutes in total. Expect New York to sign another player in the coming days to fill Evbuomwan's vacated two-way spot.