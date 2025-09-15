Evbuomwan agreed to a deal with the Knicks on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After spending last year with the Nets, Evbuomwan will now join Brooklyn's crosstown rivals in New York ahead of training camp. The 24-year-old swingman made 28 NBA appearances last season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 23.8 minutes per game, though he could be set to compete for a two-way spot for the Knicks this fall.