Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Explodes for franchise-record 52 in Monday's OT win

DeRozan scored 52 points (17-29 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-13 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 43 minutes during Monday's 131-127 overtime win over the Bucks.

The 52 points set a new Raptors record, as DeRozan became the third player in franchise history to hit the half-century mark in a game, joining Vince Carter and Terrence Ross. DeRozan took control from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points of the game and finishing the first quarter with 21, and while it doesn't show up in the box score his defensive pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo helped prevent the Bucks from stealing the win with a late rally in the fourth. After averaging a strong 25.2 points a game in December, DeRozan got an early jump on topping that number in January.