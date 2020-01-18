Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Cleared to play around 25 minutes

VanVleet (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, and he's expected to see around 25-28 minutes, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

VanVleet will make his return from a five-game absence, but the organization will make sure not to rush him back into full game action too quickly. He'll re-join the starting five.

