Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Cleared to play around 25 minutes
VanVleet (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, and he's expected to see around 25-28 minutes, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
VanVleet will make his return from a five-game absence, but the organization will make sure not to rush him back into full game action too quickly. He'll re-join the starting five.
