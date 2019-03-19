Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Double-doubles in win
VanVleet totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Knicks on Monday.
VanVleet joined the starting five even with Kyle Lowry back in the fold, replacing Kawhi Leonard (rest) in the lineup. He had a very productive game, notching a double-double while handing out 12 assists. He's been a great fantasy option when given ample playing time this season.
