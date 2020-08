VanVleet had 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-11 3PT, 5-5 FT) and 10 assists in Wednesday's Game 2 win over Brooklyn.

After a huge Game 1 in which he hit eight three-pointers, VanVleet cooled off from beyond the arc, but he still led all Toronto starters with 24 points. VanVleet also chipped in five rebounds and one block in a game-high 43 minutes.