Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Headed for reserve role Monday
VanVleet will come off the bench for Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Monday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
After a one-game stint in the top unit, VanVleet heads back to the bench while the Raptors make a final effort to stay alive in the playoffs. VanVleet logged 33 minutes in Saturday's start, so it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes took a bit of a hit following the demotion to a reserve role.
More News
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Joining starting five for Game 3•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Misses two clutch baskets in narrow loss•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Will be available Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Friday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....