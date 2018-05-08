Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Headed for reserve role Monday

VanVleet will come off the bench for Game 4 against the Cavaliers on Monday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

After a one-game stint in the top unit, VanVleet heads back to the bench while the Raptors make a final effort to stay alive in the playoffs. VanVleet logged 33 minutes in Saturday's start, so it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes took a bit of a hit following the demotion to a reserve role.