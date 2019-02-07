Raptors' Fred VanVleet: In starting five Thursday
VanVleet will start Thursday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (knee) out of commission Thursday, the Raptors will pivot to a smaller lineup with VanVleet and Kyle Lowry in the backcourt. VanVleet played 25 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, but he finished with only three points and two assists.
