VanVleet (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) produced 12 points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to Detroit.

Like Pascal Siakam, VanVleet struggled to find a rhythm as both players returned from COVID-19-related absences. VanVleet was at least able to take back his spot in the starting five and took on a relatively heavy minutes load, suggesting he's in a good spot conditioning-wise despite a five-game layoff. He should be able to ramp up his production over the next week, barring any setbacks.