Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Misses practice following birth of child

VanVleet was excused from Monday's practice following the birth of his first child late Sunday night, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

VanVleet is coming off of his best performance of the season Sunday against the Lakers, when he finished with 25 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3PT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes of action. As of now, the general expectation seems to be that he'll be available for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, but VanVleet should officially be considered questionable until the team clarifies his status at morning shootaround.