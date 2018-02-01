Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Not with team Thursday

VanVleet (personal) didn't travel with the Raptors to Washington and is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

VanVleet's child was born earlier this week, but it didn't prevent him from rejoining the Raptors ahead of Tuesday's 109-104 win over the Timberwolves, during which the reserve guard reached double figures in the scoring column for the third time in four games. He'll likely take Thursday off to spent more time with his growing family, but expect VanVleet to reenter the rotation Friday in Toronto, where the Raptors will host the Trail Blazers.