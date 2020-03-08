Play

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out again Sunday

VanVleet (shoulder) will remain out Sunday against the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the fifth straight absence for VanVleet, who could end up missing one more additional game Monday as the Raptors finished up a road-road back-to-back set. After Monday's game, Toronto has four consecutive off days before a home date with the Pistons on Saturday.

