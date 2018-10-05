Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out with hamstring injury

VanVleet will not play in Friday's game against Melbourne due to left hamstring stiffness, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly when VanVleet, who played a total of 37 minutes in the Raptors' first two preseason games, picked up the injury, but there is no indication that it's a serious one. With Kyle Lowry (rest) also being held out Friday, Delon Wright is in line to start at point guard, but both Lorenzo Brown and Jordan Loyd should have the opportunity to pick up some additional minutes as well.