Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Powers team to victory
VanVleet scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT) and added five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.
VanVleet has now scored 20 or more points in each of his three contests since returning from a hamstring injury that cost him five games. He'll look to make it a fourth at the Knicks' on Friday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...