Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Powers team to victory

VanVleet scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT) and added five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 win over Philadelphia.

VanVleet has now scored 20 or more points in each of his three contests since returning from a hamstring injury that cost him five games. He'll look to make it a fourth at the Knicks' on Friday.