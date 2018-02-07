Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes

VanVleet scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished eight assists, and collected one steal across 31 minutes Tuesday in Toronto's win over Boston.

VanVleet has proven himself as the type of player that will flourish when given more opportunities. Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive game where VanVleet collected double-digit points, and coach Dwane Casey will continue to use the emerging guard as a way to ease the burden on star guard Kyle Lowry. However, outside of an injury leading to Lowry missing extended time, VanVleet's fantasy value will be limited.