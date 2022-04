VanVleet (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After suffering a left hip flexor strain during Saturday's Game 4, VanVleet was unable to return to the game and he'll remain sidelined for Monday's Game 5 due to the injury. Armoni Brooks could see some extra minutes in Toronto's backcourt on Monday as a result, but Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent also figure to see increased workloads with the Raptors' season on the line.