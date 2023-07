Dick recorded 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 83-74 Summer League defeat to Chicago.

Taken with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Dick is definitely the featured player on a Summer League roster that doesn't have much NBA experience. Despite his struggles, Dick's ability to stretch the floor could earn him playing time right away in Toronto as their second unit has been in need of an overhaul.