Quickley (personal) won't play in Friday's game versus the Thunder, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley will miss his second straight contest Friday due to personal reasons. Bruce Brown will likely continue to start in his absence. While Quickley's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington, there is no timetable for his return.
