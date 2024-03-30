Quickley (conditioning) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Raptors, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Quickley will miss his sixth straight contest Sunday while returning to competitive conditioning. Javon Freeman-Liberty will likely continue to start in his absence. Quickley's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers.
