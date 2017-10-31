Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable for Wednesday
Valanciunas (ankle) went through practice Tuesday and is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Valanciunas has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday, which means he should be good to go moving forward. Look for another update following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Valanciunas should be back in the lineup. Look for him to take on his usual role as the team's starting center and his return will ultimately mean less minutes for the likes of Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira. Serge Ibaka (knee) is also probable, so the Raptors should be back to full strength in the frontcourt.
