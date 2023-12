Porter agreed to a two-way deal Friday with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Porter will occupy the third and final two-way roster spot that opened up after the Raptors waived Ron Harper (shoulder) on Friday. A 24-year-old center, Porter opened the 2023-24 season with the Motor City Cruise of the G League but will split time between the Raptors and the G League's Raptors 905 moving forward.