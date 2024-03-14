Porter posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to Detroit.

Porter played 20-plus minutes for the second straight game with Chris Boucher sidelined with a partial MCL tear in his right knee. Porter built off his 14-point performance Monday with a solid 10/6/6 statline, and his four blocks were both a game and career-high. He looks to be a part of the Raptors' rotation moving forward with both Boucher and Jakob Poeltl (finger) out indefinitely.