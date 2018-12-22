Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: May not sit back-to-backs in 2019
Leonard, according to coach Nick Nurse, should be "good" for back-to-backs beginning in January, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
The Raptors have been playing it safe with Leonard, who missed all but nine games last year due to a quad injury. However, it seems like all signs are positive for him to handle bigger workloads. This season, he's averaging career highs nearly across the board, posting 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals across 35.0 minutes.
