Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Remains questionable
Leonard (hip) went through morning shootaround and is still listed as questionable for Friday's contest at Portland, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Per reports, Leonard didn't suffer any setbacks during shootaround Friday morning and is still listed as questionable on the injury report heading into the contest against the Trail Blazers. More information regarding Leonard's status Friday will likely arrive early in the evening.
