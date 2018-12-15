Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 28 points in return Friday

Leonard finished with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to Portland.

Leonard returned after missing two straight games with a hip injury, logging 38 minutes in the six-point loss. Leonard came alive in the second half as the Raptors fell behind by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter. Leonard is the fifth-ranked player so far this season, increasing to the second-ranked player over the past two weeks. He will get a night off before another crucial matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.