Brown was upgraded to a regular contract for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Brown has played on a two-way contract with the Raptors for the entire season thus far, though he's seen action in a total of just 14 games at the NBA level. In the G-League, however, the 6-foot-5 guard has been dominating, earning him G-League MVP honors. Across 32 games with the Raptors' affiliate, he's averaged 18.8 points, 8.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 33.2 minutes. Now that Brown has been upgraded to a regular contract, he'll be eligible to remain with the Raptors during the playoffs, though he's still not expected to crack the regular rotation.