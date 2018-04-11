Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Upgraded to regular contract
Brown was upgraded to a regular contract for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Brown has played on a two-way contract with the Raptors for the entire season thus far, though he's seen action in a total of just 14 games at the NBA level. In the G-League, however, the 6-foot-5 guard has been dominating, earning him G-League MVP honors. Across 32 games with the Raptors' affiliate, he's averaged 18.8 points, 8.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over 33.2 minutes. Now that Brown has been upgraded to a regular contract, he'll be eligible to remain with the Raptors during the playoffs, though he's still not expected to crack the regular rotation.
More News
-
Lorenzo Brown: Returns in a great way•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Inactive for G-League contest Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Suffers ankle injury Monday•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Assist machine•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....