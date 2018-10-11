Brown will start at point guard for Thursday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Ryan Wolstat of the Tronot Sun reports.

The Raptors are resting nearly all of their starters and regular contributors, so Brown will get the call to jump into the top unit and should see a fairly hefty workload as well. Joining Brown in the starting five will be Jordan Loyd, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe.