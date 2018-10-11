Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Starting Thursday
Brown will start at point guard for Thursday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Ryan Wolstat of the Tronot Sun reports.
The Raptors are resting nearly all of their starters and regular contributors, so Brown will get the call to jump into the top unit and should see a fairly hefty workload as well. Joining Brown in the starting five will be Jordan Loyd, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe.
More News
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Remains with Toronto•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Upgraded to regular contract•
-
Lorenzo Brown: Returns in a great way•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Still dealing with ankle injury•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Inactive for G-League contest Tuesday•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...