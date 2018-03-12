Brown dropped 30 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and five assists during Saturday's 106-97 win over Canton.

This was Brown's first game back since nursing an ankle injury and responded with reaching the 30-point mark. The 27-year-old guard from North Carolina State has been a strong offensive performer all season long for Raptors 905 as he contributes with 18.6 points per game to go along with 9.0 assists.

