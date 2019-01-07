Lorenzo Brown: Waived by Toronto
Brown has been waived by the Raptors on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Brown's contract would've become guaranteed for the season if not waived by the Raptors on Monday. The former second-round picked averaged just 8.2 minutes and 2.1 points across 26 appearances this season. Brown will ultimately become a free agent if he clears waivers.
