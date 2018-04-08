Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will not return with hamstring injury

Nogueira left Sunday's game against the Magic with left hamstring tightness and will not return.

Nogueira got the spot start Sunday with Jonas Valanciunas being rested against the Magic, but his night was cut short after just six minutes of playing time. With Toronto now down two centers, Jakob Poeltl will likely be leaned upon to play heavy frontcourt minutes for the rest of Sunday's contest.

