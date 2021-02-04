Nogueira announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he has decided to retire from professional basketball.

After being selected by the Celtics with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Nogueira had his rights traded to the Hawks. He remained overseas for another year before making the move to North America ahead of the 2014-15 following his trade to the Raptors. The 28-year-old center ended up spending four seasons with the Raptors, appearing in 141 games (10 starts) and averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest. Since becoming a free agent and leaving the NBA following the 2017-18 season, Nogueira has played with three foreign clubs, with his most recent action coming in his home country of Brazil.