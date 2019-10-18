Raptors' Norman Powell: Good to go Friday
Powell (rest) will play in Friday's preseason game against the Nets.
Powell was held out of Sunday's contest to get him some rest, but the Raptors will allow him to see action in the team's final preseason matchup Friday evening.
