Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20 in return to lineup
Powell (shoulder) collected 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Spurs.
Powell returned to the lineup following an 11-game absence with a dislocated shoulder and immediately reentered the starting five. It was an impressive showing for Powell, who picked up right where he left off before the injury and can likely be expected to stay extremely aggressive while Fred VanVleet (hamstring) remains sidelined.
