Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 28, stuffs stat sheet

Powell produced 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.

Powell has scored at least 20 in three straight games and in six of his last seven appearances. This is the seventh time this season he has hit at least four threes, and Powell has been incredibly impressive, maintaining career highs across every statistical category through 30 appearances in 2019-20.