Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 28, stuffs stat sheet
Powell produced 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.
Powell has scored at least 20 in three straight games and in six of his last seven appearances. This is the seventh time this season he has hit at least four threes, and Powell has been incredibly impressive, maintaining career highs across every statistical category through 30 appearances in 2019-20.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Thrives for second straight game•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Slides to bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 20 in return to lineup•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting in return to action•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Likely back Sunday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...