Anunoby (calf/rest) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Anunoby will sit for the fifth consecutive game as the Raptors pack it in and look forward to next season. With the play-in tournament nearly out of reach, it's possible Anunoby -- and several other regulars -- could be rested for the team's final four contests.