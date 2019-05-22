Raptors' OG Anunoby: No timetable for return
Head coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Anunoby (abdomen) is without a timetable for a return, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It always seemed like a long-shot that Anunoby would be healthy enough to return during the Eastern Conference Finals, but the fact that the swingman still is not taking part in contact portions of practices suggests that he is still a ways away. At this point, it would be surprising if Anunoby was active at any point during what is left of this postseason.
