Anunoby posted 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 109-102 loss to the 76ers.

Anunoby was able to overcome a poor shooting night to reach double figures in scoring for the fourth time in as many games since his return from the strained calf that sidelined him for 10 contests. More importantly, Anunoby produced defensive stats and hit a couple of three-pointers, and his contributions in those three categories are going to be the main source of his fantasy value moving forward. Look for his overall production to eventually trend up, as the Raptors have held him to 30 minutes or fewer in each of his first four games back; he averaged 34.9 minutes per game prior to getting hurt.