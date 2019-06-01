Anunoby (abdomen) is probable for Sunday's Game 2 against the Warriors.

An appendectomy has prevented Anunoby from playing since early April, but it appears he's healthy enough to take part in the Finals. It's not immediately clear what sort of role he'll play, but Anunoby showed versatility on defense during the regular season.

