Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-double streak at four games
Siakam had 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assist and one block in 44 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss against the Clippers.
Siakam has averaged 26.8 points and 11.0 rebounds per game over that four-game stretch, and while his 16-point effort tied a season-low for him in that department, he continues to be one of Toronto's biggest weapons on offense. He will aim to extend his double-double streak Wednesday at Portland.
