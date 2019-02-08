Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts team-high 33 points
Siakam totaled 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 win over the Hawks.
After scoring 31 points in his last two contests combined, Siakam came out and led the Raptors to a victory Thursday night with his monstrous double-double. It remains to be seen how the front court will shape out with the trade for Marc Gasol, but Jonas Valanciunas has departed, making the number of big men the same.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shoulders scoring burden in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts 16 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Cruises to another double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Huge double-double in OT win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Grabs second straight double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Double-doubles in victory Sunday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...