Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts team-high 33 points

Siakam totaled 33 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 win over the Hawks.

After scoring 31 points in his last two contests combined, Siakam came out and led the Raptors to a victory Thursday night with his monstrous double-double. It remains to be seen how the front court will shape out with the trade for Marc Gasol, but Jonas Valanciunas has departed, making the number of big men the same.