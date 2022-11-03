Siakam tallied 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 win over the Spurs.

Siakam's numbers could have been even more staggering had the game not been a blowout. Wednesday marked Siakam's second triple-double of the season in just eight games. The all-star forward is averaging 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 36.1 minutes and is showing no signs of slowing down.