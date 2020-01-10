Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Returning to practice Friday

Siakam (groin) is expected to practice Friday and could rejoin the lineup sometime next week, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old was able to partake in light, on-court drills Monday, and a return to practice would be a significant step towards being cleared for game action. Siakam has been sidelined by the groin strain since Dec. 18 and likely will face a minutes restriction upon his return to the lineup, which appears to be on the horizon.