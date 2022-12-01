Siakam notched 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Siakam was aggressive shooting the ball early, going 5-of-8 from the field with 11 points in the first quarter as Toronto struggled to keep pace with the Pelicans. He took only two shots in the second quarter, missing both, before going 4-of-6 from the field in the second half for another 11 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. The Raptors power forward has scored 20 or more points in all but two games this season and also recorded two blocks in Wednesday's contest for just the third time in his 2022-2023 campaign.