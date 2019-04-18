Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Officially listed as questionable

McCaw (thumb) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 in Orlando, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

As of Wednesday, the expectation was that McCaw would be available for Friday's contest, but the Raptors aren't willing to declare him as active just yet. If McCaw is available to play Friday, he will likely be used in a limited fashion off the bench.

