Achiuwa ended with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 22 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 98-90 victory over Miami.

Achiuwa might have come off the bench Monday but was an absolute monster on the glass, as he pulverized his previous career-high boards mark to record an astonishing 22-rebounds tally in this one, something that's also surprising given he was constantly battling in the paint against the likes of Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon. Don't expect Achiuwa to put up these numbers on a regular basis, though, and in fact, the fact that he keeps coming off the bench and that his offensive potential is limited suggests his upside will not be very high going forward. He's worth a flyer on DFS formats and as a streaming option in deeper leagues, but that's it.