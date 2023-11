Achiuwa won't play Wednesday against the Pacers due to a sore right knee, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa is a late scratch after not appearing on any of Toronto's previous injury reports. The severity of the knee injury remains unclear, and his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Bulls. In Achiuwa's absence, Chris Boucher and Jalen McDaniels are candidates for increased roles.