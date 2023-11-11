Achiuwa (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against Boston, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa's ascension to probable is a surprising development, but he's trending in the right direction. He has missed Toronto's last five games and it's unclear if he would face a minutes restriction Saturday.
