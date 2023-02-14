Achiuwa (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Magic, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Achiuwa was initially listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, but he's been cleared for action and will presumably draw a ninth straight start. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, he's averaging 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game.